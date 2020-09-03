Sections
Home / Education / IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October, check fresh dates here

IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October, check fresh dates here

IAF AFCAT 2020: The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IAF AFCAT 2020. (Screengrab )

IAF AFCAT 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2020 to October 3 and 4, 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the IAF’s official website.

Earlier, the AFCAT 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted from August 31, 2020.

The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

AFCAT I 2020 Result has been declared on March 17, 2020.



“To view/ download merit list for administration, education and meteorology branch or write to us at:- afcatcell@cdac.in , and contact us on:- 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM,” reads the official notice.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep a tab of IAF’s official website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Czech leader on Taiwan visit gets Germany’s support, snubs China again
Sep 03, 2020 14:00 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Neelima Azeem: Everyone is working hard, be it an insider or an outsider
Sep 03, 2020 14:14 IST
JUTA urges Mamata for autonomy to conduct final semester exams
Sep 03, 2020 14:12 IST
Randeep turns Thor with face swap app, jokingly says ‘sorry mate’ to Chris
Sep 03, 2020 14:09 IST
Yashwant Sinha’s UDA, Kejriwal’s AAP to add zing to Bihar assembly polls
Sep 03, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.