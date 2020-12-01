IAF AFCAT 2021: Online registration begins at afcat.cdac.in, here’s direct link

Sections
IAF AFCAT 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IAF AFCAT 2021 online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in on or before December 30, 2020.

IAF AFCAT 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IAF AFCAT 2021 online at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in on or before December 30, 2020.

The IAF will conduct the AFCAT examination on February 20 and 21, 2021. The admit card for the AFCAT 2021 will be released on February 5, 2021.

“Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of the course. Widows/ Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible,” reads the official notification.

Age limit:

Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: A candidate should be between 20 to 24 years old as on January 1, 2022 i.e. born between January 2, 1998 to January 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive).Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 years i.e. born between January 2, 1996 to January 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: A candidate should be between 20 to 26 years old as on January 1, 2022 i.e. born between January 2, 1996 to January 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

