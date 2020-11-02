Sections
IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020 released at airmenselection.cdac.in, here’s direct link

IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Airmen X and Y Groups can download their admit card tonline at airmenselection.cdac.in.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020: The Indian Air Force has released the admit card for the Airmen Groups X and Y recruitment examination on its official website.

The IAF will conduct the recruitment examination from November 4 to 8, 2020.

The IAF will conduct the recruitment examination from November 4 to 8, 2020.

“STAR 01/2020: Admit Cards of candidates with examination date on 04th November 2020 are available for download through candidate’s login on this webportal and it will also be sent on the registered email IDs of those candidates,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.



Direct link to download IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020.

How to download IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IAF Airmen Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

