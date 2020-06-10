Sections
IAF CASB 02/2020 enrolment list released, here’s how to download call letter

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the enrolment list for intake 02/2020 on its official website at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates of Group X and Y can download their e-call letter. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IAF CASB 02/2020 enrolment list released (PTI)

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) has released the enrolment list for intake 02/2020 on its official website at airmenselection.cdac.in. The enrolment list has been released for group X (Tech), Group Y (Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) & Musician), Group ‘X’ (Edn Instr),Group ‘Y’ (Med Asst), Group ‘Y’ {IAF(S)} and Group ‘Y’ {Auto Tech & IAF(P)}. Moreover, CASB has also released advance intimation list Group ‘X’ (Tech) and Group ‘Y’ (Except Auto Tech, IAF(P), IAF(S) & Musician).

Candidates whose name and roll number are there in the enrolment list will be able to download their admit card. “E-Call letters in respect of under mentioned candidates have been uploaded in candidate Login-id and sent on Email-id as mentioned by the candidates during STAR registration. In case e-Call Letter is not received by a candidate whose name figures in this Enrolment List, he is to take print out of the page where his name has figured in the Enrolment List and report to respective Training Institute on the reporting date as mentioned in the Enrolment List, the official notice read.

Additional enrolment list for Group X (Tech) who would be called for enrolment on July 29, 2020 or later will be published on the CASB website at airmenselection.cdac.in on July 12. Instructions for the same will be published with the additional enrolment list. Advance intimation letters have been sent to such candidates who are likely to be considered for enrolment and maybe required to move at a short notice. Advance intimation list for such candidates can be found at the CASB website.

Click here to download the enrolment and advance list for CASB Airmen Selection 02/2020



How to download e- call letter:



Visit the official website of CASB at airmenselection.cdac.in



On the top of the homepage move your cursor to ‘Candidate’ tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Candidate login (enrolment call letter)

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your call letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download CASB 02/2020 Call letter

