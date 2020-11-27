IAF-CASB Airmen Result 2021 declared at airmenselection.cdac.in, here’s how to check

IAF 2021 Result: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force has declared the results for STAR online exam for intake 02/2021 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the exam can visit the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in and login to check the list of shortlisted candidates for phase 2.

Candidates who have cleared the phase 1 exam will appear in the second phase test. Admit card of CASB, IAF phase 2 exam will also be mailed to the candidates on their registered email ID.

“Result for star online examination for intake 02/2021 has been uploaded in candidate’s login under view result and admit card for candidates shortlisted for Phase II testing is available for download. display list of candidates shortlisted for phase ii is available under candidate’s tab ------->shortlisted candidates for Phase II (intake 02/2021). Phase II admit card will also be mailed on the registered email id of shortlisted candidates,” an official statement on the website reads.

How to check IAF Airmen Result 2020:

Visit the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Candidates’ tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Shortlisted candidates for phase 2’

Login using your login credentials

The list of shortlisted candidates will be available on the screen