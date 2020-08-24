IAF launches mobile app to provide career-related information to aspirants

Sections
The app was launched by the chief of the Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan as part of the ‘Digital India’ initiative, it said.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:23 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Monday launched a mobile application, “MY IAF”, that will provide career-related information to those who want to join the Indian Air Force, an official statement said.

“The user-friendly format of the app serves as a single digital platform interfacing the users with the details of selection procedure, training curriculum, pay and perks etc for both officers and airmen in the IAF,” the statement said.

“The application, developed in association with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), provides career-related information and details for those desirous of joining the IAF,” it said.



It is available on Google Play store for android phones and is linked to the IAF’s social media platforms. It also provides glimpses into the history and stories of valour in the IAF, it said.

