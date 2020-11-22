IAF recruitment rally 2020 to be conducted from December 10 for Group X and Y trades, check details

The Army will conduct the recruitment rally for unmarried male candidates from December 10 to 19, 2020. (HT file)

IAF recruitment rally 2020: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Airmen under Group X and Y trades, on its official website. The online registration will begin on November 27, 2020.

Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the IAF recruitment rally online at airmenselection.cdac.in on or before November 28, 2020, until 5pm.

Educational Qualification:

1. For Group X Trade: Candidates who have Passed intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.OR Three-year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English in a diploma or in intermediate/matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma.

2. For Group Y Trade{Except Auto Tech, IAF (P), IAF(S) & Musician Trades): Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2 or Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

3. For Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical) Medical Assistant Trade: Candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Class XII or Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English approved by Central/State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate as well as in English in Class XII or equivalent examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.