IBPS Clerk admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download prelims call letter

IBPS clerk admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday released the admit card/ hall ticket for Clerk recruitment preliminary exam at ibps.in. Here’s direct link to download the call letter.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS clerk admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday released the admit card/ call letter for IBPS clerk recruitment preliminary exam. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS clerk call letter download link will be active till December 12. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket before the deadline.

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam will be held on December 5, 12 and 13 and its result will be declared on December 31. Those who clear the prelims exam will be qualified for appearing in the IBPS Clerk main exam. The IBPS Clerk CRP-X recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies of clerk

Direct Link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims hall ticket 2020

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern:

How to download IBPS admit card:

1) Vist the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on link for download the call letter for CRP - CLERK -X - Preliminary Exam



3) Key in your registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

4) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

5) Your IBPS Clerk Prelims call letter will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

