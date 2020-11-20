Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IBPS clerk admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download prelims call letter

IBPS clerk admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download prelims call letter

IBPS clerk call letter 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday, November 20 released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2020.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday, November 20 released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2020. (Pratik Chorge/HT file)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday, November 20 released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2020. The IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 will be held on December 5, 12 and 13. The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 is scheduled to be declared on December 31.

The admit card or call letter will be available for download until December 12.

Steps to download the admit card or call letter:

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download the call letter for CRP - CLERK -X - Preliminary Exam



3) You will be directed to a new login page

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

6) Carry it to the exam centre

The IBPS Clerk exam is conducted to recruit clerks in participating organizations/banks. The exam is being held to fill up more than 2500 vacancies of clerk.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 12:23 IST
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST
Tughlaqi lockdown, lip service: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on workers’ plight
Nov 20, 2020 11:32 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST

latest news

IBPS clerk admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download prelims call letter
Nov 20, 2020 12:40 IST
NEET Counselling: MCC to open registration window for 2nd round of UG- Counselling shortly
Nov 20, 2020 12:35 IST
Krushna on rift with Govinda: ‘I wouldn’t have been able to stop my tears’
Nov 20, 2020 12:31 IST
‘Something to be proud of’: UK graphic novel highlights homeless
Nov 20, 2020 12:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.