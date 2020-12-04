Sections
IBPS clerk prelims 2020 begins tomorrow, check important instructions for candidates

IBPS clerk prelims 2020: Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 are advised to download their admit card online at ibps.in.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS clerk prelims 2020. (ANI file )

IBPS clerk prelims 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020.

Earlier, the institute had released the hall ticket for IBPS clerk preliminary examination on November 20, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 are advised to download their admit card online at ibps.in.

The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 is scheduled to be announced on December 31, 2020.

Here are the important instructions for candidates appearing in the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam:



1) Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination. Candidates reach the centre 15 minutes before the reporting time.



2) Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

a. Mask

b. Gloves

c. Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates must bring their own water bottle)

d. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

e. A simple pen

f. Exam related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in Original.) The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

g. In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

3) Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on AarogyaSetu App will not be allowed entry.

4) Candidates (and Scribe, if applicable) will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature.In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the centre.

5) Wearing of face masks is mandatory at all times.

