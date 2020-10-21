IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2557 vacancies to reopen on Oct 23

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will on Friday reopen the online application window for CRP- X Clerk recruitment exam. The online application process will continue from October 23 till November 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in.

According to the latest notification, IBPS has decided to reopen the application window for the candidates who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by November 6 and those who could not apply from September 2 to 23.

IBPS had released the official notification for CRP X Clerk on September 2, for 2557 vacancies. Earlier the number of vacancies was 1557 which was increased to 2557. IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to hire 2557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.

Click here to apply online

Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.