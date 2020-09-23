IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 2557 vacancies, here’s direct link

Sections
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020.If you have not applied yet, do it today. The online application process began on September 2 for a total of 2557 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in. Earlier, the number of vacancies notified was 1557, which was increased to 2557.

IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to hire 2557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.

Age Limit: Minimum: 20 years ; Maximum: 28 years

Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the revised official notification.

