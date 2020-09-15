Sections
Home / Education / IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Number of vacancies increased to 2557, check details

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Number of vacancies increased to 2557, check details

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in on or before September 23, 2020.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased the vacancies for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2020. A notification regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, the number of vacancies notified was 1557, which has now been increased to 2557 posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in on or before September 23, 2020.

IBPS will be hiring over 2557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.



The institute will conduct the online preliminary examination on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be held on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment list will be announced on April 1, 2021.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 85 vacancies are for Andhra Pradesh, one for Arunachal Pradesh, 24 for Assam, 95 for Bihar, 8 for Chandigarh, 18 for Chhattisgarh, 4 for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 93 for Delhi (NCT), 25 for Goa, 139 for Gujarat, 72 for Haryana, 45 for Himachal Pradesh, 7 for Jammu & Kashmir, 67 for Jharkhand, 221 for Karnataka, 120 for Kerala, 3 for Lakshadweep, 104 for Madhya Pradesh, 371 for Maharashtra, 3 for Manipur, one for Meghalaya, 5 for Nagaland, one for Mizoram, 66 for Odisha, 4 for Puducherry, 162 for Punjab, 68 for Rajasthan, one for Sikkim, 229 for Tamil Nadu, 62 for Telangana, 12 for Tripura, 259 for Uttar Pradesh, 30 for Uttarakhand, and 151 for West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the revised official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

