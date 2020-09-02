IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2020 released, application begins at ibps.in for over 1500 vacancies
IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2020 : IBPS Clerk Notification 2020 The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday advertised for 1557 vacancies for the post of clerk under IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment. Check exam pattern, education qualification, important dates and direct link to apply here.
IBPS will be hiring over 1557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
The online application process will begin on September 2, 2020. The last date to apply is September 23, 2020. IBPS will conduct a preliminary examination followed by the main examination.
The online preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021. Provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.
Age Limit: Minimum: 20 years ; Maximum: 28 years
Educational Qualifications: Applicant should have a degree in graduation in any discipline from a government recognised university.
Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.
They will have to enter the percentage of marks obtained in the graduation exam.The applicant should also possess computer literacy. They should have operating and working knowledge in computer system. Candidate should have certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute .
Click here for official notification
ONLINE EXAM PATTERN
Preliminary:
Paper - ---------------------Questions-------- Maximum Marks ----Time allotted for each test
English Language --------30 --------------------- 30 ---------------------20 minutes
Numerical Ability ---------- 35 ---------------------- 35 --------------------20 minutes
Reasoning Ability -------- 35 ---------------------- 35 --------------------- 20 minutes
Total ----------------------- 100 --------------------100 ----------------------60 minutes
Mains:
Paper ---------------------------------- Questions --------------- Maximum Marks ------------ Time allotted for each test
General/ Financial Awareness ---------50 -------------------------50 --------------------------------35 minutes
General English ---------------------------- 40------------------------ 40 ------------------------------- 35 minutes
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude ---50 -------------------60 ------------------------------45 minutes
Quantitative Aptitude ------------------------50 ----------------------50----------------------------- 45 minutes
Total -------------------------------------------- 190 ---------------------200 ---------------------------160 minutes