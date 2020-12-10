Sections
IBPS office assistant, officers scale-I prelims admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, direct links to download here

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Thursday released the admit cards for office assistant and officers scale-I prelims examination on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examinations can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

IBPS will conduct the officers scale-I prelims exam on December 31 and office assistant prelims exam on January 2, 2021. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card to their allotted examination centres or they will be denied entry.

Direct link to download IBPS Office Assistant PT Admit Card

Direct link to download IBPS Officers scale-I PT Admit Card

How to download the IBPS admit card:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the call letter download link scrolling on the homepage



3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link to download the call letter for Office Assistant or Officers Scale- I 

5. Key in your login credentials

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

