IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 for prelims exam released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Thursday released the admit cards for Probationary officer’s (PO/MT-X) prelims examination on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 6, 2021.

IBPS will conduct the probationary officers/management trainee prelims exam on January 6, 2021. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO admit card.

How to download the IBPS PO admit card 2021:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter CRP PO.MT-X’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be held in computer based test mode. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Questions will be asked from English language, quantitative aptitude and logical reasoning. There will be 100 questions carrying one mark each.