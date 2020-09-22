Sections
IBPS PO admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Candidates who have registered for the preliminary examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS PO admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for IBPS preliminary recruitment examination for the post of probationary officer (PO) on its official website.

The institute will conduct the IBPS PO preliminary examination on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020. The examination is held for the selection of Probationary Officers (PO) in the nationalised banks.

Direct link to download IBPS PO admit card 2020.



How to download IBPS PO admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at ibps.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IBPS PO call letter”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “download online prelims call letter”

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS PO admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

