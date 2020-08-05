IBPS PO Notification 2020 released, application begins today, check important dates, eligibility, exam pattern here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application process for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) CRP-X from August 5, today. Aspirants can apply online at ibps.in on or before August 26. According to the official advertisement, the IBPS PO preliminary exam will be conducted on October 3, 10 and 11, the results of which will be declared in the month of November. The IBPS PO main exam will be held on November 28 and its result will be declared in the month of December. The interview will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates in January -February 2021 and the provisional allotment will take place by April.

Who can apply:

A candidate aged between 20 and 30 years can apply for the posts. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1990 and not later than 01.08.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a valid marksheet, degree certificate. Proper document from Board / University for having declared the result on or before 26.08.2020 has to be submitted at the time of interview.

IMPORTANT DATES:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates -- August 5 to 26

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)---August 5 to 26

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training--- September 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training ------September 21 to 26

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary -- October 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary-----October 3, 10 and 11, 2020

Result of Online Preliminary exam – -----October/ November 2020

Download of Call letter for Online Main exam -------November 2020

Online Main Examination – November 28

Declaration of Mains Result – December 2020

Download of call letters for interview ---January 2021

Conduct of interview -----January / February 2021

Provisional Allotment ------April 2021

EXAM PATTERN

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates can apply online only and no other mode of application will be accepted. Before applying, candidates should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the notification.

1) Go to the IBPS’s official website www.ibps.in

2) Click on link “CWE PO/MT”

3) Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWE-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-X)” )

4) Online application form will open

5) Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register and enter basic information

6) Provisional registration number and password will be generated

7) Note down provisional registration number and password

8) Reopen saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit particulars if required

9) Upload photograph, signature, Left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per specifications in notification

10) Carefully fill online application

11) Use ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ facility to verify details in form and modify if required

12) Clicking on ‘FINAL SUBMIT Button’ only after checking every detail carefully as no changes will be permitted after this.

Note: In case, you are unable to fill in the application form in one go, you can save the data entered and save the provisional registration number and password generated by the system. You can reopen the saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. Submit the data only after the application is filled in completely and correctly.

