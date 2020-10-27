IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application window to reopen for 3517 vacancies tomorrow, exam in January

Sections
IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a supplementary advertisement for recruitment against 3517 vacancies of probationary officer/ management trainee under CRP-X. The application window will reopen on October 28 and close on November 11.

Oct 27, 2020

“It has been decided by the competent authorities to hold an additional cycle of Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP- PO/MT-X for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee by releasing this Supplementary Advertisement in continuation to the detailed advertisement dated 04.08.2020. This process is only for the following categories of applicants: Who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 11.11.2020 and who could not register successfully from 05.08.2020 to 26.08.20,” the notice reads.

IBPS PO preliminary exam will be conducted on January 5/ 6, 2021 for which the call letter will be released 10 days before the exam.

Candidates who had applied successfully during the registration window for CRP PO/MT-X from August 5 to 26 and were called for the Online Preliminary Examination during October 2020 should not apply for that post.

Check official recruitment advertisement

Check Official Notice

