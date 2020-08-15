Sections
Home / Education / IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too

IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now allowed the aspirants to apply for recruitment process through their smartphones also. Earlier, the application process was not mobile- friendly

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini , Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mobile- view of IBPS Login Page (Screenshot)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has now allowed the aspirants to apply for recruitment process through their smartphones also. Earlier, the application process was not mobile- friendly. IBPS has on its website notified that candidates can apply online from smartphone also.

With introduction of the facility to apply through smartphone, applicants will not have to visit cyber cafes or log in through a desktop to apply for recruitment exams. This will make the application process much easier for those who own a smartphone.

Mobile view of the login page ( Screenshot )

To apply online through smartphones, applicants have to activate the ‘Auto-Rotate’ display mode in their smartphones and hold the device horizontally to view the login page in Landscape mode. The login page will not open in portrait mode. You can also switch to ‘Desktop mode’ in the browser settings.

Users can find the option to Auto-Rotate in the ‘Display Settings’ of the device. An option to auto-rotate can also be found here:



After you turn your mobile phone into landscape mode, click on the link to apply online and proceed to login and submit the application. Candidates will also get the options to upload their photo and signature and pay the online application fee through their smartphone.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cop who ran marathons to fund education now a winner of 2 President’s gallantry medals
Aug 15, 2020 17:15 IST
IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too
Aug 15, 2020 17:13 IST
Administration to serve notices to industrial units in Chakan, Rajgurunagar, for violating Covid-19 guidelines
Aug 15, 2020 17:10 IST
Time of death not mentioned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, says family’s lawyer
Aug 15, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.