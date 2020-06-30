IBPS RRB 2020 Notification released at ibps.in, check eligibility, important dates and other details here

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official advertisement for recruitment of Group A officers scale 1, 2 and 3 and group B office assistant (multipurpose) under CRP RRB IX . The online application begins from July 1 and will end on July 21. Call letters for prelims test will be released on August 12.The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of September or October

Candidates for the post of office assistant will have to clear preliminary and mains exam for final selection while for the officers scale 1, the candidates will have to clear preliminary and main exam followed by an interview that will be conducted by NABARD and IBPS.

For the post of scale 2 and 3 generalist and specialists cadre, candidates will have to clear single online exam and interview.

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)-- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent (a) Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s (b) Desirable: Working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) ---- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy; Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s* Desirable: working knowledge of Computer.

Officer Scale-II--- General Banking Officer (Manager)---- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) ---Information Technology Officer ---- Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Desirable: Certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC, OCP etc. One year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant --- Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Experience- One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

Law Officer--- Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Experience-- Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of not less than two years.

Treasury Manager -- One Year (in the relevant field)

Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing from a recognized university with experience of one Year (in the relevant field).

Agricultural Officer -- Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate with experience of two Years (in the relevant field)

Officer Scale-III -(Senior Manager)-- Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry,Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy with a minimum 5 years’ experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions.

Click here for official notification