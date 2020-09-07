IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam postponed, check details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday postponed the IBPS RRB preliminary examination due to unavoidable circumstances. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, which has now been postponed until further notice.

“Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020,” reads the official notification.

The institute will announce the revised examination schedule for IBPS RRB exam on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various regional rural banks.

For regular updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the IBPS’s official website.