Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam postponed, check details here

IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam postponed, check details here

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, which has now been postponed until further notice.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam. (File photo )

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday postponed the IBPS RRB preliminary examination due to unavoidable circumstances. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, which has now been postponed until further notice.

“Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020,” reads the official notification.

The institute will announce the revised examination schedule for IBPS RRB exam on its official website.



The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various regional rural banks.

For regular updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the IBPS’s official website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant death: 2 accused arrested in drugs case retract statement
Sep 07, 2020 18:05 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India takes first step towards developing hypersonic missiles
Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

DDCA employee tests positive for COVID-19, Jt Secy orders Kotla shutdown
Sep 07, 2020 19:10 IST
Afghan negotiators wait in Kabul as start of peace talks faces delays: Reports
Sep 07, 2020 19:10 IST
British crisps company breaks record for longest puffcorn in the world. Can you guess its size?
Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for Covid-19
Sep 07, 2020 19:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.