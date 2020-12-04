IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for scale II and III officers released at ibps.in, here’s direct link

Sections
IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have qualified the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for scale II and III officers can download their interview call letter online at ibps.in.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the interview admit card/call letters of candidates for officers Scale II and Scale III recruitment 2020 in participating regional rural banks (RRBs).

IBPS had declared the scores of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale II and scale III on November 24, 2020. The main examination for officers scale II and III was held on October 18, 2020.

Direct link download IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for scale II officers



Direct link download IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for scale III officers



How to download IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for scale II and III officers:



Visit the official website at ibps.in



On the homepage, click on the link to check IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for scale II and III

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check results for Scale II or Scale III

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the interview call letter and take its print out for future use.

