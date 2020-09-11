IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download call letter

Sections
IBPS RRB Admit Card for office assistant preliminary exam has been released on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Exam will be held on September 19, 20 and 26.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the admit card for Office Assistant Preliminary examination. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment can download their admit cards from the official website at ibps.in.

The link to download the admit card will be active till September 26. Candidates are advised to download their admit card before this date.

According to the tentative schedule released by IBPS, the preliminary examination for the post of Office Assistants are September 19, 20 and 26.

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant (Multipurpose) IX Prelims call letter 2020: Steps to download



1) Go to official website of IBPS



2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download IBPS Office assistant prelims admit card 2020.

