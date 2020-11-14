IBPS RRB office assistant, officers scale- 1 results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

Sections
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results for officer assistant (multi-purpose) and officers scale- I recruitment exam on its official website at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results for RRB- VIII officer assistant (multi-purpose) and officers scale- I recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ibps.in. Candidates can view the provisional allotment list for both the recruitment exams on the official website.

How to check IBPS RRB Results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads Office Assistant and Officer Scale- 1 result

 Click on the link to view the provisional allotment of office assistant or officers scale- I recruitment



Login using the registration number and password

The IBPS RRB provisional list will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

