Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

IBPS RRB Results : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday declared the result of RRB Office Assistant (multipurpose) recruitment examinations under CRP VIII.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)

IBPS RRB Results : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday declared the result of RRB Office Assistant (multipurpose) recruitment examinations under CRP VIII. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB exams can check the provisional allotment - reserve list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The link to check the results will be active till December 22. Candidates are advised to download their result before the link is deactivated.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

Key in your registration number and password/ date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Result

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Cummins cleans up Mayank Agarwal, Kohli out to bat
by hindustantimes.com
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Eye on East Ladakh, IAF tweaks Rafale’s terrain-hugging deep strike missile
by Shishir Gupta
On a winning streak, team Twenty20 mulls innings on a state level, parties worried
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Taimur yells ‘no photos’ as mom Kareena guides him away from paparazzi
by HT Entertainment Desk
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 17, 2020
by HT Analytics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.