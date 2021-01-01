Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IBPS RRB Result 2020: Office Assistant, Officers Scale I, II, III provisional allotment released

IBPS RRB Result 2020: Office Assistant, Officers Scale I, II, III provisional allotment released

nstitute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for office assistant, officers scale I, II, III on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB VIII exams can check their result online by logging in using their application ID and password.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment under reserve list for office assistant, officers scale I, II, III on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB VIII exams can check their result online by logging in using their application ID and password.

IBPS had declared the scores of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale II and scale III on November 24, 2020. The main examination for officers scale II and III was held on October 18, 2020.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

Key in your registration number and password/ date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link for IBPS RRB Office Assistant result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officers scale I result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale II result

Direct link for IBPS RRB officer scale III result

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Ajit Pawar, others pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Canada to require air travellers to test negative for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.