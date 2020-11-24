Sections
IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III posts declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III posts declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS RRB results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 18:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS RRB results 2020. (Screengrab )

IBPS RRB results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared the results of IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers on its official portal.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for Scale II and III officers can check their results online at ibps.in.

The institute conducted the RRB Single examination for Officers Scale II and III posts on October 18, 2020.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale II results 2020



Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale III results 2020



How to check IBPS RRB results 2020:



Visit the official website at ibps.in



On the homepage, click on the link to check IBPS RRB results 2020 for scale II and III

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check results for Scale II or Scale III

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

