IBPS RRB revised exam dates for office assistant and officer scale 1,2,3 announced at ibps.in

IBPS Calendar 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced revised tentative dates for officer scale- I, II and III and officer assistant recruitment exams.

The preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants will be held on September 12, 13, 19, 20 and 26 while the single exam for Officers Scale II and III will be held on October 18. The main exam for officer scale I will also be held on October 18, Moreover, the main exam for office assistant recruitment will be held on October 31.

Earlier, IBPS had released a tentative calendar on January 16, according to which the preliminary exams for officer scale I and office assistant were scheduled to be held between August 1 and 16 while the single exam for Scale 2 and 3 were scheduled for September 13. Main exams for Scale 1 and officer assistant were scheduled for September 13 and 19, respectively. These exams were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, according to the calendar the PSBs – CRP PO/MT-X, CRP CLERK-X & CRP SPL-X examination for PO, Clerks and Specialist Officers will begin from October 2020 and continue till January 2021.

The tentative schedule for these exams according to the original schedule is as follows:

PO Prelims exam -- October 3, 4 and 10; Main exam-- November 28

Clerk Prelims exam--- December 12, 13 and 19; Main Exam- January 24, 2021

Specialist Officer prelims exam- December 26, 27; Main Exam-- January 30, 2021

No change of dates for these examination has been notified yet. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of IBPS at ibps.in regularly, for updates.

