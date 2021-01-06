Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check Specialist Officer exam results at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared, here’s how to check Specialist Officer exam results at ibps.in

IBPS SO prelims result 2020 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednsday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations. (HT file)

IBPS SO prelims result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 declared the result of preliminary exam (CRP SPL-X) to recruit Specialist Officers (SO) in participating organisations. The results will be available for viewing till January 12.

IBPS conducted the Specialist officers’ recruitment (prelims) examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS Specialist Officers exam can check their results by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims results 2020.



How to check IBPS SO Prelims result 2020



1) Visit the official website of IBPS



2) Click on the link to check result for CRP SPL-X prelims

3) Enter your registration number and password on the login page and submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout of the result and save it for future reference

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
by Chetan Chauhan
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer

latest news

Delhi govt asks schools to submit innovations done by teachers for ensuring education in COVID times
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
UK police to get stricter with fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for fourth day
by HT Correspondent
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.