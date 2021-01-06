IBPS SO prelims results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IBPS SO prelims results 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the results of preliminary examination for IBPS SO recruitment 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 12, 2021.

The institute conducted the online Preliminary examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examinations will be now eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS SO prelims results 2020.

How to check IBPS SO prelims results 2020:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the IBPS SO prelims result on the homepage

Key in your registration details and the captcha and submit

Your result will be displayed.