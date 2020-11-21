IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon to fill 647 vacancies, here’s direct link

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is soon going to close the application window for recruitment of 647 specialist officers in participating organizations under CRP SPL- X. The application window had opened on November 2 and will close on Monday, November 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in.

According to the notification, IBPS SO preliminary examination will be held on December 26 and 27, 202 and its results will be declared in the month of January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examinations will be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be held on January 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 647 vacancies of Specialist Officers, out of which, 20 vacancies are for IT Officer (Scale-1), 485 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 50 for Law Officer (Scale-I), 60 for Marketing Officer (Scale-I), and 7 for Hr/Personnel Officer (Scale-I).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 175, while the application fee for all other candidates is Rs 850.

Age Limit as on 01.11.2020

Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years

The candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.11.1990 and not later than 01.11.2000 (both dates inclusive)

Educational Qualification:

IT. Officer (Scale-I) - Candidates must have a degree in 4- year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Electronics & 3 Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - Candidates must have a 4- year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - Candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.

Law Officer (Scale I) - Candidates must have a Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) - Candidates must be a Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - Candidates must be graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing