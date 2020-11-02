IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in participating organizations - (CRP SPL- X) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ibps.in on or before November 23, 2020.

According to the notification, the institute will hold the online Preliminary examination on December 26 and 27, 2020. The results for which will be declared in January 2021. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examinations will be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 647 vacancies of Specialist Officers, out of which, 20 vacancies are for IT Officer (Scale-1), 485 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 50 for Law Officer (Scale-I), 60 for Marketing Officer (Scale-I), and 7 for Hr/Personnel Officer (Scale-I).

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 175, while the application fee for all other candidates is Rs 850.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.