ICAI CA 2020 exam begins from tomorrow, check important changes here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA November examination tomorrow on November 21. According to reports over 4.3 lakh candidates are registered for the exam which will be conducted across 1085 centres. The exam will be held between November 21 and December 14.

ICAI has changed the venue of five exam centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Tirunelveli, Chennai. Candidates are advised to check the official notice for revised exam centre. The admit cards already issued for the examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged.

All the candidates must take note that if they are suffering from COVID-19, they shall not appear for the forthcoming examinations and they would not be allowed to enter the examination center.

ICAI will also conduct a separate examination from January 21, 2021 besides May 2021 exam. Students having any impact of Covid-19 can opt out anytime till the last day of the exam and appear in the next exam in January or May, 2021. To opt out, no document is required to be submitted (only self-declaration required) and for that an online window is facilitated.

“Further, there were certain queries being raised related to allowability of eligible books/study material in paper -6 (elective paper) in Final Course (New) being an open book examination. It is being clarified that the same will be allowed,” the official notice reads.