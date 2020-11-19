Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ICAI CA cycle 2 exam dates announced at icai.org, check details

ICAI CA cycle 2 exam dates announced at icai.org, check details

A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the exam dates for Cycle II or January/February 2021 session. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website. Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

According to the notification, the January/February 2021 will begin from January 21, 2020.

“It is informed that January/February 2021 examination will commence from January 21, 2021, in all cities where exam are currently scheduled for November 2020 Examination. Further details related to the schedule of examination and admit card will be intimated soon after the last date of the “opt-out” scheme,” reads the official notice.

The institute will conduct the CA November exam 2020 from November 21 to December 14, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in next 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Nov 19, 2020 19:58 IST
Jharkhand Congress leader issued notice for criticising Rahul Gandhi
Nov 19, 2020 18:37 IST
Varavara Rao being treated for urinary tract infection at Nanavati hospital
Nov 19, 2020 19:35 IST
Kerala police begin probe into leaked voicemail of gold smuggling accused
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

IL&FS subsidiary IFIN to sell external corporate loan book of Rs 5000 cr
Nov 19, 2020 19:46 IST
Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Kejriwal review Covid-19 situation
Nov 19, 2020 19:47 IST
Rohit Saraf recalls ‘bad phase’ when he couldn’t get a job for 2 years
Nov 19, 2020 19:45 IST
Innovation and awareness are indispensible to reduce stroke burden in India
Nov 19, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.