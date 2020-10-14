Sections
Home / Education / ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule here

ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has further postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination that was scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18 will now be held from November 21 to 14.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA Exam 2020

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has further postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination that was scheduled to be held from November 1 to 18. The ICAI CA will now be conducted from November 21 to December 14. All the ICAI CA Examinations will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

Earlier, ICAI had announced that the CA November 2020 examination that was scheduled to be held on November 2, 3, 6 and 7 will be conducted in Bihar on November 19, 21, 23, and 25, 2020, in wake of the legislative assembly elections.

Check revised schedule here--

CA Foundation Exam Date------- December 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2020

CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group I) Under Old Scheme------November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020



CA Inter (IPC) Exam Date (Group II) Under Old Scheme ----- December 1, 3, and 5, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group I) Under New Scheme ----November 22, 24, 26, and 28, 2020

CA Intermediate Exam Date (Group II) Under New Scheme ----December 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2020

CA Final Exam Date Under Old Scheme ---------Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

CA Final Course Exam Date Under New Scheme--

Group I- November 21, 23, 25, and 27, 2020

Group II- November 29, 2020, December 2, 4 and 6, 2020

