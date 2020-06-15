ICAI CA exam 2020: Students can now opt-out of July 2020 exam, check details

Sections
ICAI CA exam 2020: The decision has been taken after receiving a lot of mixed expression of opinions, views, and requests from students regarding ICAI CA July exams.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday gave candidates the option to opt-out from CA July Exams 2020 due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Such candidates have been given the option to carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November, 2020 examination cycle. The decision was taken after the institute received mixed opinion from students regarding holding of ICAI CA July exams. While some students were in favour of appearing in the exam, some expressed their reservations due to the ongoing situation. ICAI on Monday issued a statement in this regard.

“ICAI is committed to serve even if one student wish to appear in examination scheduled from 29th July 2020, still considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of mitigating the anxiety and hardships of students, it has been decided to provide an OPT-OUT option to students,” reads the official statement.

Students who have already submitted an online examination application form for May 2020 Examination cycle will be allowed to opt-out and carry forward their candidature to the next examination i.e. November 2020 examination cycle.

However, the student will be required to apply again for the CA November exam 2020 cycle at the relevant time and the fee will be adjusted.



How to apply for opt-out:

1. Submit a declaration online available at icaiexam.icai.org from June 17 to June 20

2. On submitting the declaration, candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be shifted to the next Examination Cycle

3. Note that once the option for “Opt-out” is taken, it will be treated as final.

