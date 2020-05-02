ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, final exams 2020 postponed, check new dates

Sections
According to the notice, the CA exams will be conducted from July 29 to August 16, at various centres spread across the country.

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:38 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Chartered of India (ICAI) on Saturday further postponed the CA exams to July-August. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the Institute’s official website.

New dates of Foundation Course Examination (Under New Scheme)

August 7th, 9th, 11th and 14th

New dates for Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme



1) Group-I : 30th July 2020, 2nd, 4th & 6th August 2020



2) Group-II: 8th, 10th & 13th August 2020

New dates for Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under New Scheme

1) Group-I : 30th July 2020, 2nd, 4th & 6th August 2020

2) Group-II: 8th, 10th, 13th & 16th August 2020

New dates for Final Course Examination - Under Old Scheme

1) Group –I : 29th , 31st July 2020, 3rd & 5th August 2020

2) Group -II: 7th, 9th, 11th & 14th August 2020

New dates for Final Course Examination - Under New Scheme

1) Group -I: 29th , 31st July 2020, 3rd & 5th August 2020

2) Group -II: 7th, 9th, 11th & 14th August 2020

Earlier, the examinations were re-scheduled to be held from June 19 to July 4, 2020.

The institute has also shared this information on its official Twitter account.  

“Foundation Course Examination is to be held along with Final Group –II Examinations on 7 th, 9th, 11th & 14th August 2020 and the Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. INTT - AT is to be held along with Final Group – II Examination on 7 th & 9th August 2020, whereas ITL & WTO examination is to be held along with 4 papers, Group – I of Intermediate (IPC) / Intermediate Examinations,” reads the official notice.

Candidates can check the new dates of the examination by clicking here.

