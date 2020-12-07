Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ICAI CA Foundation Paper 1 Examination 2020 postponed to December 13, check details

ICAI CA Foundation Paper 1 Examination 2020 postponed to December 13, check details

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam scheduled for December 8, Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam scheduled for December 8, Tuesday. (HT file)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday rescheduled the Chartered Accountants Foundation Paper–1 Exam 2020 scheduled for December 8, Tuesday. In a notification issued on Monday the institute said, “due to unavoidable circumstances, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on 8th December 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) stands rescheduled.”

The institute further said, “ The aforementioned Examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue(s) and timings i.e., 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Admit Cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No.13-CA(Exam)/N/2020 dated 21st August 2020 shall remain unchanged.”

ICAI also advised the candidates to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org for latest updates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Dec 07, 2020 18:40 IST
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Dec 07, 2020 18:17 IST
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Dec 07, 2020 17:42 IST
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
Dec 07, 2020 18:23 IST

latest news

1mg gears up to fight second Covid-19 wave
Dec 07, 2020 18:48 IST
UK rules out holding more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street
Dec 07, 2020 18:47 IST
Aditya Narayan goofs up while teasing wife Shweta. Watch
Dec 07, 2020 18:45 IST
Sushil Modi elected to Rajya Sabha, BJP now has 4 Bihar MPs in upper house
Dec 07, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.