ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from January 21

ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020: The ICAI CA January/February examination will begin from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020 schedule. (ANI file )

ICAI CA Jan/Feb 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Jan/Feb examination on its official website. The examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final year courses can be downloaded from the official website at icai.org.

The ICAI CA January/February examination will begin from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021.

“Important Announcement - Schedule OF ICAI CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT Examinations – JANUARY/ FEBRUARY 2021,” ICAI tweeted on Friday.

 



Check ICAI CA January/February examination schedule here:

1. ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme): 21st, 23rd, 25th and 28th January 2021

2. ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

3. ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd and 5th February 2021

4. ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I: 22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th January 2021

5. ICA CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 1st, 3rd , 5th and 7th February 2021

6. ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

7. ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

8. ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group -I: 21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th January 2021

9. ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-II: 30th January 2021, 2nd, 4th and 6th February 2021

“In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST),” reads the official notification.

