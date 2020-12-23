Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ICAI CA January 2021 exam: Opt-out status released, window to change exam city opens

ICAI CA January 2021 exam: Opt-out status released, window to change exam city opens

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday released the status of application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for ICAI CA January 2021 session exam on its official website- icai.org.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA January 2021 exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday released the status of application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for ICAI CA January 2021 session exam on its official website. Candidates can check the status of their application on the official website - icai.org till December 26.

“In continuation of announcement dated 7th November 2020 provided an optout facility to the examinees of November 2020 exams to appear in January/ May 2021 examinations, based on candidates opted out/appeared, list of candidates eligible to appear in January/ May 2021 has been finalized,” the official notice reads.

Candidates appearing for January- February/ May 2021 exam can apply for change of their exam city. Candidates who want to change their exam city can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org from 2 pm on December 23 to 11:59 pm on December 26.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Lotus blooming in J&K,’ tweets BJP on DDC election result
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
by Ramesh Babu
Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India
by Prasun Sonwalkar

latest news

New mammogram measures of breast cancer risk could revolutionise screening
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
China seeks guarantees before loaning $6 billion for Pakistan rail project
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Cairn Energy wins $1.2 billion from India in tax arbitration case
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is...
by Etti Bali and Sanchita Kalra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.