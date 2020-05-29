Sections
Home / Education / ICAI CA July 2020: Application window to change exam centre to reopen on June 7

ICAI CA July 2020 exam: ICAI will reopen the online application window for the candidates to seek change in examination centre for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in July.

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA July 2020 (HT File)

The Institutes of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the online application window for the candidates to seek change in examination centre for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in July. The ICAI CA exam was originally scheduled to be held in the month of May. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CA exam will begin from July 29.

Candidates who wish to change their exam centre or city can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org. The application window will reopen on June 7 and close on June 9.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examinations now scheduled to commence from 29th July 2020, it has been decided to once again open the online facility for seeking change of examination centre only as per schedule given below. There will be no change accepted in the already applied group / medium, either in exam form or through previous correction window/s, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020. The on-line window for seeking the change of Centre will be made available at https://icaiexam.icai.org,” reads the official notice.

