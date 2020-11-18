Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / ICAI CA November 2020: Exam centres changed in various states, check details

ICAI CA November 2020: Exam centres changed in various states, check details

ICAI CA November 2020: According to the notification, some changes in the examination centres made by the institute are for all three programmes foundation, intermediate and final, while some are only for one exam.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA November 2020. (Shutterstock)

ICAI CA November 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes in the venue of 30 exam centres for the CA November exam 2020. An official notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

According to the notification, some changes in the examination centres made by the institute are for all three programmes foundation, intermediate and final, while some are only for one exam.

ICAI CA November 2020 examination centres



“It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, certain examination centre(s) has been changed,” reads the official notice.



The institute made the changes in the examination centres of the following states:

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh

The institute will conduct the CA November exam 2020 from November 21 to December 14, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in a single shift.

“Accordingly, candidates are advised to take note of the above mentioned change in venue /minor correction in the address and appear in their examination/s, at the new venue(s) as mentioned above. Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” further reads the notice.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark
Nov 18, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases
Nov 18, 2020 15:05 IST
ICU beds, team of doctors: MHA lists measures to contain Delhi’s Covid-19 cases
Nov 18, 2020 14:35 IST

latest news

Blow to Donald Trump as Michigan’s largest county unanimously certifies Joe Biden’s win
Nov 18, 2020 15:00 IST
Renault reveals showcar version of sub-compact SUV Kiger, India launch soon
Nov 18, 2020 15:00 IST
Amar talks about quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for Bollywood
Nov 18, 2020 14:58 IST
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Nov 18, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.