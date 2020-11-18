ICAI CA November 2020: Exam centres changed in various states, check details

ICAI CA November 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made changes in the venue of 30 exam centres for the CA November exam 2020. An official notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates can check the official notification online at icai.org.

According to the notification, some changes in the examination centres made by the institute are for all three programmes foundation, intermediate and final, while some are only for one exam.

ICAI CA November 2020 examination centres

“It is hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, certain examination centre(s) has been changed,” reads the official notice.

The institute made the changes in the examination centres of the following states:

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh

The institute will conduct the CA November exam 2020 from November 21 to December 14, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in a single shift.

“Accordingly, candidates are advised to take note of the above mentioned change in venue /minor correction in the address and appear in their examination/s, at the new venue(s) as mentioned above. Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” further reads the notice.