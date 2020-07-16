Sections
Home / Education / ICAI CA November 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from November 1

ICAI CA November 2020 schedule released at icai.org, exam to begin from November 1

ICAI CA November exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA November examination today, July 16 on its official website at icai.org.The ICAI CA November exam will begin from November 1 and conclude on November 18

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA November 2020 schedule

ICAI CA November exam 2020: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA November examination today, July 16 on its official website. The examination timetable for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final year courses can be downloaded from the official website at icai.org.

The ICAI CA November examination will begin from November 1 and conclude on November 18. The online application process will begin on August 5 and the deadline to apply is August 25 without late fine. Aspirants can apply from August 25 to September 4 by paying a late fine.

Due to Covid-19, ICAI had to postpone the CA May cycle exam. The institute has decided to merge the CA May exam with November cycle. So, the students who are enrolled for May cycle of exam will also take the exam from November 1 onwards.

Click here for official notice



Check full schedule here: 



ICAI CA Foundation Course Examination (new scheme) --- 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.



ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (IPC) for Group-I--- 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2020, while the Group-II exams will be held on 10th, 12th and 16th November 2020.

ICAI CA Intermediate Course Examination (new scheme) for Group-I ---2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th November 2020 while Group-II exams will be held on 10th, 12th, 16th & 18th November 2020.

ICA CA Final Course Examination (old scheme) for Group -I ------1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2020 while the Group -II exam will be conducted on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.

ICAI CA Final Course Examination (new scheme) for Group -I---- 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2020 while Group -II exam are scheduled on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020.

“The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination (Modules I to IV) will be organised on 9th, 11th, 15th & 17th November 2020 while the International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I Examination for Group A will be held on 2nd & 4th November 2020. The Group B exams will be held on 6th & 8th November 2020 and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held on 9th & 11th November 2020,” the official notice reads.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Light rainfall to continue in Pune city till July 21: IMD
Jul 16, 2020 16:25 IST
Pune 4th in nation for CBSE Class 10 results with 98.05 pass percentage
Jul 16, 2020 16:20 IST
Vicky, Salman wish Katrina a happy birthday, within minutes of each other
Jul 16, 2020 16:18 IST
Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as Covid cases spike in Tokyo
Jul 16, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.