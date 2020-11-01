Sections
ICAI CA November admit card 2020 released at icai.org, here's direct link to download

ICAI CA November admit card 2020 released at icai.org, here’s direct link to download

ICAI CA November admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can download their admit card online at icai.org.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA November admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

ICAI CA November admit card 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday released the admit card for November 2020 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can download their admit card online at icai.org.

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” reads the official notification.

Here’s direct link to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020.



How to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org



On the homepage, Login using your credentials

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on link in front of Admit Card

The ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

