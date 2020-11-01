ICAI CA November admit card 2020 to be released today at icai.org, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAI CA November admit card 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit card for November 2020 CA examinations on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations will be able to download their admit card online at icai.org.

According to the notification, the institute will release the admit card at 11 pm tonight.

“In continuation to the announcements dated 15th July, 8th, 13th and 23rd October 2020 made regarding revised schedule of Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examinations and uploading of Admit Card for November 2020 CA Examinations; it is hereby notified for gerneral information that Admit Card for Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examinations will be uploaded tonight, i.e., on 1st November, 2020 at 11.00 PM. The candidates are advised to note the above and stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org,” reads the official notification.

How to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at icai.org

On the homepage, click on the link to download ICAI CA November admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICAI CA November admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.