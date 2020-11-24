ICAI CA November exam 2020 postponed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, check details

ICAI CA November exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday rescheduled the CA November 2020 examination in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The decision has been taken in view of the Nivar cyclone .

“The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC Examination shall be held on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination shall be held on December 11, 2020,” reads the official notice.

ICAI on its official twitter handle writes, “Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone.”

“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of heavy rains due to Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities in the State of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (U.T), the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination (Group I), Paper– 2, Business Laws, Ethics and Communication & Intermediate Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Corporate and Other Laws and Final (Old) Examination (Group I), Paper – 3 & Final (New) Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics scheduled to be held on 24th & 25th November 2020, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) stand rescheduled,” reads the notice.

The institute said that the admit cards issued for the ICAI CA November 2020 examination will remain valid for the rescheduled date.