ICAI launches online post qualification, certificate courses during lockdown, details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched important post qualification/ certificate courses in virtual mode for its members. Students can access the course online through https://learning.icai.org. The courses include:

1. Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection

2. Certificate Course on Concurrent Audit of Banks



3. 50 hours Educational Course by ICAI Registered Valuers Organisation for the Asset Class- Securities or Financial Assets.

CA Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI said “I regard technology as the engine of modern economy and CA’s workplace. In these times of pandemic, ICAI will put technology to optimum use for efficient delivery of services and betterment of the professional capabilities. ICAI’s technology driven initiatives of DCMM, UDIN and Digital Learning Hub are well recognized, used and acknowledged by various professional organisations globally, and we will work together to leverage tech-driven innovations to give our profession a winning edge and raise a generation of global professionals.”

ICAI has launched the digital learning hub in order to provide the state-of-the-art online training courses/ e-books/ video lecturers and other study materials for the members and students to provide knowledge at their doorsteps.

President, ICAI further added “The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), global organization for the accountancy profession recognising the online modules in these times of crises; had sought if ICAI could provide this facility globally to all Professional bodies for a limited time and ICAI has offered its voluntary and free support for the professional brethren globally.”

DETAILS OF COURSE:

Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting & Fraud Detection- Forensic Accounting, Fraud Detection & Prevention specialization is in increasing demand considering increasing incidents of cyber-crimes and frauds. It is the practice of utilizing accounting, auditing, CAATs/ Data Mining Tools, and investigative skills to detect frauds. ICAI conducted Virtual Classes of Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting & Fraud Detection through its Digital Learning Hub (https://learning.icai.org)

50 hours Educational Course by ICAI Registered Valuers Organisation - ICAI Registered Valuers Organisation, a section 8 Company formed by ICAI launched its 1st On-Line batch of 50 hours Educational Course from April 26th to May 3rd, 2020 for the Asset Class- Securities or Financial Assets.

The course is designed as per the syllabus prescribed by Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) which is a mix of Valuation as well as Law and other related topic which includes topics like heads of income, various laws, macro-economics, financial experience is eligible to become Registered Valuer.

Certificate Course on Concurrent Audit of Banks - ICAI through its Internal Audit Standards Board (IASB) conducts Certificate Course on “Concurrent Audit of Banks” to enable members to understand the intricacies of concurrent audit of banks. The overall objective of the course is to supplement the effort of the banks in carrying out internal check of the transactions and other verifications and compliance with the procedures laid down; to improve the effectiveness of concurrent audit system in banks and to improve quality and coverage of concurrent audit reports. IASB recently launched Virtual Certificate Course on Concurrent Audit of Banks.