Sections
Home / Education / ICAI should consider CA students unable to take exam as ‘opt- out case’, suggests SC

ICAI should consider CA students unable to take exam as ‘opt- out case’, suggests SC

Supreme Court on Monday suggested the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to consider the students who are unable to appear for the exam to be considered an “opt-out case” even if they don’t choose the same.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:28 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Supreme Court of India (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

In a big relief for students pursuing chartered accountancy, the Supreme Court on Monday suggested the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to consider the students who are unable to appear for the exam to be considered an “opt-out case” even if they don’t choose the same.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a petition filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, the president of India Wide Parents Association, seeking a stay on the “opt-out” scheme.

The ICAI had given its candidates, who had already submitted an online examination application for May 2020 examination cycle, the option to opt-out from May 2020 examinations and carry forward their candidature to the next examination.

The apex court also asked the ICAI to issue fresh necessary guidelines incorporating the suggestions put forward by the bench and posted the matter for further hearing to July 2.



“The ICAI counsel may take instructions and file the modified draft notification setting out the changes”, the bench said.

Supreme Court lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, had appeared for the petitioner before the court and was arguing through video conferencing in the matter.

The petition sought more examination centres, a stay on the “opt-out” scheme, and better precautions from coronavirus for about 3.46 lakh CA students, who are scheduled to appear in the May cycle exams, to be conducted between July 29 and August 16.

“The situation is continuously changing. Even if a candidate has not chosen opt-out option if they suddenly come under a containment zone what will you do? You should treat candidates who don’t appear as opt-out cases, the apex court observed.

Lawyer, Ramji Shrinivasan, for ICAI, said that if a candidate sends us an email saying he is unable to take the paper due to COVID-19 situation, we will not question it.

“It’s a group of 4-4 exams. They can choose to appear at a later date of they are COVID affected,” he further submitted to the court.

“Don’t be rigid. Be flexible. Show some concern for these students. You are a professional body. You must take care of your candidates,” the apex court observed and asked the ICAI.

The ICAI had recently filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in the matter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maha govt getting ready to lift some more restrictions even as cases mount
Jun 29, 2020 14:32 IST
CA students unable to take exam to be considered as opt out case:CA to ICAI
Jun 29, 2020 14:28 IST
Sanskrit language making gradual comeback in Kerala’s Karamana Village
Jun 29, 2020 14:26 IST
Telangana home minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 14:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.