Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / ICAR- AIEEA 2020 revised schedule released for UG, PG, PhD exams

ICAR- AIEEA 2020 revised schedule released for UG, PG, PhD exams

National Testing Agency has postponed the ICAR AIEEA Undergraduate exam and released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD exams.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Testing Agency has postponed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA Undergraduate exam and released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD exams. The UG exam which was scheduled for September 7 and 8 will now be held on September 16, 17 and 22. The PG and Phd exam will be held on September 23.

According to the official notice released by NTA, the ICAR AIEEA-UG has been postponed in view of Delhi University entrance test, IPMAT and NRTI tests falling on the same date i.e., September 7. 

“In view of DUET on the above mentioned dates and Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and transportInstitute) Test on 07.09.2020, the ICAR Examinations will be now held as per the following schedule,” the official notice reads.

All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – UG 2020 ---------16, 17 and 22 September 2020



All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – PG 2020 ---------- 23 September 2020

All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 ------- 23 September 2020

The admit cards for these exams will be released 10 days before the date of examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at icar.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.in

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After NCB arrest, Showik and Samuel Miranda to be produced before court on Saturday
Sep 04, 2020 22:23 IST
‘Can’t be business as usual with China,’ says foreign secretary Shringla
Sep 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Sep 04, 2020 20:40 IST

latest news

Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST
After NCB arrest, Showik and Samuel Miranda to be produced before court on Saturday
Sep 04, 2020 22:23 IST
Nodal officers to be appointed at village level to combat stubble burning
Sep 04, 2020 22:20 IST
By scrapping post-matric scholarship scheme, Modi govt deprived weaker sections: Jakhar
Sep 04, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.